Catholic World News

Gunfire disrupts bishop’s anniversary Mass in Cameroon

May 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Sounds of nearby gunfire marred the 40th anniversary Mass celebrated by Bishop George Nkuo of Kumbo on May 7. The congregation sought cover as government troops and rebels exchanged shots near St. Augustine College, where the Mass was celebrated.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!