Saudi prince hints at more moderate Islam

May 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman spoke, in guarded terms, about a reform of Islam in a recent interview. He argued that while Saudi law should be based on Islam, the government should enforce only what the Qu’ran explicitly teaches, rather than particular interpretations. That view could endanger the dominance currently enjoyed by the Wahhabi section in Saudi Arabia.

