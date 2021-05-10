Catholic World News

‘We need paths of healing and salvation’: papal message to vaccine concert

May 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “And I mean healing at the root, healing the cause of the evil and not just the symptoms,” Pope Francis told VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World. “In these sick roots we find the virus of individualism, which does not make us freer or more equal or more brotherly or sisterly, but rather makes us indifferent to the suffering of others. And a variant of this virus is closed nationalism.”

