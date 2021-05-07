Catholic World News

German diocese prepares for same-sex blessings

May 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Essen, Germany has hosted an online forum on blessings for same-sex couples, looking forward to a May 10 event at which Catholic priests plan to defy the Vatican’s warning against such blessings. Bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck has said that he will not take disciplinary action against priests who disregard the Vatican’s ruling. Several leading prelates have warned that the May 10 event, which will include many German dioceses, could lead to an outright schism.

