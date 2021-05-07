Catholic World News

Bishop Olmsted backs Archbishop Cordileone on withholding Communion

May 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Olmsted of Phoenix has welcomed a statement by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco—and an earlier statement by Denver’s Archbishop Samuel Aquila—saying that Catholic politicians who support abortion should not receive Communion. Bishop Olmsted lamented “a false patience and pastoral concern that, year after year, stays silent or speaks in abstractions while the slaughter continues...”

