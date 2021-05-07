Catholic World News

Palestinian foreign minister: ‘you cannot talk about the Holy Land without Christians’

May 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Christians are an “integral, essential, and solid part of the Palestinian people,” says Riyad al Maliki, the foreign minister of the Palestinian Authority. In Rome on May 6 for a meeting with his Vatican counterpart, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, he listed his government’s efforts to help Palestinian Christians, and said that “you cannot talk about the Holy Land without Christians.”

