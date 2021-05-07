Catholic World News

Central African Republic cardinal: 75% of country is now under government control

May 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga, the the war-torn nation’s leading prelate, said, “For many people there is relative calm again. However, most of them have lost their homes, possessions, and even family or friends.”

