Maronite bishops concerned about political crisis and ‘disintegration’ of Lebanese institutions

May 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Lebanon “is disintegrating in a way that is in danger of becoming irremediable” warned the bishops of the Maronite Church, an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See.

