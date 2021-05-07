Catholic World News

In Canada, bishops set up new confidential reporting system to report abuse

May 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on Canadian Catholic News

CWN Editor's Note: The Canadian bishops set up the new reporting system as called for by Vos estis lux mundi [You Are the Light of the World], Pope Francis’s motu proprio addressing sexual abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!