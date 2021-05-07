Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals reflects on life of Church in pandemic

May 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The group, meeting online, also discussed the implementation of an apostolic constitution, due out soon, that will reorganize the Roman Curia. Pope Francis instituted the advisory Council of Cardinals in 2013.

