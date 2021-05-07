Catholic World News

Nigerian priest’s followers desecrate cathedral altar, vandalize bishop’s residence

May 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on The Nation (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, followers of Father Camillus Ejike Mbaka, who leads an adoration ministry, reacted violently after Bishop Callistus Onaga of Enugu ordered him to leave his parish. The bishop called for seven days of reparation and atonement following the desecration.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!