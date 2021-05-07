Catholic World News

Swiss president meets with Pontiff

May 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Guy Parmelin, Switzerland’s president since January 1, was in Rome for the swearing in of 34 new members of the Pontifical Swiss Guard.

