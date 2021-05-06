Catholic World News

Papal message for World Day of Migrants: all in the same boat

May 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, Pope Francis says that as the Covid epidemic passes, the world should “think no longer in terms of ‘them’ and ‘those’ but only ‘us.’” The papal message, entitled “Toward An Ever Wider ‘We,’ insists that “we are all in the same boat and called to work together so that there will be no more walls that separate us.”

