Fauci headlines Vatican conference on health

May 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Anthony Fauci gave a keynote address to a Vatican conference on holistic health that opened May 6. Although the conference had been planned before the outbreak of the Covid epidemic, Fauci used the occasion to encourage religious institutions to promote vaccination, and the heads of two major vaccine manufacturers, Moderna and Pfizer, also spoke. An AP report noted the odd selection of speakers for a Vatican conference, which including rock stars and New Age theorists. The AP report noted: “Supermodel Cindy Crawford has a slot to talk about ‘beauty from the inside out,’ and Chelsea Clinton is teaming up with an Italian public health official to promote equal access to health care.”

