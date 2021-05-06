Catholic World News

Vatican ‘security expert’ says she compiled damaging files on prelates

May 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A “security expert” who has been charged by Vatican prosecutors with embezzlement now says that she was asked by Cardinal Angelo Becciu to compile damaging information about other Vatican officials. Cecilia Marogna told an Italian news broadcast that her files were to document “immoral conduct of some prelates.” Although Marogna’s background raises questions about her credibility—she is reportedly being investigated in Slovenia for money-laundering—this is the second recent allegation of attempts at blackmail by officials of the Secretariat of State.

