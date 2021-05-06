Catholic World News

Pope sends sympathies to India during Covid crisis

May 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message to Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai, offering his sympathies for the people of India during a new wave of Covid deaths. “My thoughts go above all to the sick and their families, to those who care for them, and in particular to those who are mourning the loss of their loved ones,” he wrote.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!