Catholic World News

US fertility reaches all-time low

May 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The US fertility rate reached an all-time low in 2020. Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control indicate that the average woman now bears 1.6375 children in her lifetime: far below the “replacement level” figure of 2.1 children. The fertility rate for 2020 was down 4% from 2019—which in turn was down 4% from the previous year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!