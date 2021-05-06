Catholic World News

Alabama governor signs transgender athlete bill

May 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The legislation, which prevents biological males from participating in K-12 girls’ sports, passed by 74-19 in the Alabama House and 25-5 in the Alabama Senate.

