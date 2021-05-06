Catholic World News

Knoxville bishop accepted deacon accused of misconduct; priests criticize ‘pattern’ of leadership

May 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Richard Stika “accepted a transitional deacon for parish ministry, even after the deacon was dismissed from seminary because of sexual misconduct allegations,” according to the report.

