‘Pray the rosary for the end of Islamist violence,’ Nigerian bishop urges faithful

May 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Following the defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, Africa has become the new epicenter of extremism,” said Bishop Oliver Dashe Doeme of Maiduguri. “Through fervid prayer and devotion to Our Lady, the enemy will certainly be defeated.”

