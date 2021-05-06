Catholic World News

President Biden pays tribute to prayer

May 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, we remember and celebrate the role that the healing balm of prayer can play in our lives and in the life of our Nation,” he wrote in his proclamation for the National Day of Prayer. Although the presidential statement did not mention God, it did say that prayer “has nourished countless souls and powered moral movements”—mentioning “fights against racial injustice, child labor, and infringement on the rights of disabled Americans.”

