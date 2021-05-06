Catholic World News

Blood of St. Januarius liquefies in Naples

May 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “The liquefaction traditionally happens at least three times a year: Sept. 19, the saint’s feast day; the first Saturday of May; and Dec. 16, the anniversary of the 1631 eruption of the nearby Mount Vesuvius,” the report notes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

