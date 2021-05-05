Catholic World News

Mexico City archdiocese rebuts government warning on election interference

May 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Mexico City archdiocese has strongly defended the right of Catholic prelates to speak on public issues, responding to a government complaint that religious institutions should not interfere in politics. With the country facing elections in June, the archdiocesan newspaper insisted that bishops are not engaged in partisan activities when they promote the Church’s social teachings.

