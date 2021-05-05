Catholic World News

Haitian bishops call for end to kidnapping

May 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Haiti have issued a call for action to end kidnapping in the country. In a May 4 statement the bishops denounced the “complicit silence of some officials in the management of kidnappings in general, in the face of the proliferation of criminal gangs and the increase in the rate of kidnappings.” They warned that the country “seems to be plunging into chaos.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!