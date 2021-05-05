Catholic World News

German bishops risk schism, Cardinal Ruini warns

May 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Camillo Ruini, the retired vicar general of Rome, told the Italian daily Il Foglio that he fears a schism resulting from the German bishops’ move to bless same-sex unions. “I hope with all my heart that there will not be any schism, and I pray for this,” the Italian cardinal said. But the German hierarchy, he said, risks breaking the unity of the universal Church.

