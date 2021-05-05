Catholic World News

Man charged with setting fire to historic San Gabriel Mission

May 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on San Gabriel Valley Tribune

CWN Editor's Note: St. Junípero Serra founded Mission San Gabriel Arcángel in 1771; the building went up in flames in July 2020.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!