Washington State lawmakers pass transgender insurance mandate

May 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Gender confirmation treatment is medically necessary for many in our transgender community, but our friends and neighbors are not able to access this treatment because its considered cosmetic by many health plans,” said a sponsor of the legislation, who described transgender procedures as “medically necessary care.”

