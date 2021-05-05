Catholic World News

US bishops’ migration chairman welcomes revised refugee admissions cap

May 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We view this number [62,500] as a stepping stone toward the Administration’s stated goal of 125,000 admissions, a figure more consistent with our values and capabilities as a nation,” said Washington Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville, the chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Migration, following a statement by President Biden.

