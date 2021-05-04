Catholic World News

Lutheran pastor voices concern about German bishops’ ‘synodal path’

May 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A prominent Lutheran pastor has expressed dismay about the radical changes proposed by German Catholic bishops as part of their “synodal path.” Rev. Alexander Garth of St. Mary’s church in Wittenberg—where Martin Luther preached—said that Catholics seeking to change doctrine should simply join Protestant denominations, where “you will find everything you are fighting for: woman priests, a synodal constitution, married pastors, feminism.”

