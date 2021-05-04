Catholic World News

Texas bishops oppose ‘permitless carry’ bill

May 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops

CWN Editor's Note: “Too often we have seen how guns are used in the public forum by someone acting in anger,” the state’s bishops warned. “Instead of relying on law enforcement and our justice system, people with guns in public areas can become the aggrieved, the jury and the judge, in swift and violent sequence.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!