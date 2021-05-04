Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch, Greek Orthodox metropolitan criticize Lebanon’s political class

May 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The government, does not belong to you, but belongs to the people,” said Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi. “It is true that we need a government but above all we need solutions to the conflicts and issues that prevent Lebanon from being a country in a normal situation. . . . These issues are the consequence of Arab, regional, and international conflicts.”

