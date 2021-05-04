Catholic World News

Biden admininstration grants ‘blanket authorization’ to fly Pride flag at embassies

May 04, 2021

Continue to this story on ABC News

CWN Editor's Note: “This is an authorization, not a requirement,” the State Department said in its diplomatic cable, as it called on embassies to support “the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons and communities.”

