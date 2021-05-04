Catholic World News

Baton Rouge bishop: ‘Wear your mask and return to Mass!’

May 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Baton Rouge

CWN Editor's Note: “ I plan to formally lift the dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass on June 6, the feast of Corpus Christi,” said Bishop Michael Duca. “I want to assure all our Catholic faithful if they are unvaccinated, or if they have underlying conditions which make the virus more dangerous, or if they are simply fearful, that they should consider themselves exempt from the obligation to attend Mass for these reasons and therefore will not need a special dispensation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!