Catholic World News

‘Offer your hands, thoughts and time to Jesus’: papal message to Portuguese altar servers

May 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a message for the 25th national pilgrimage of the altar servers of Portugal; the servers gathered in Fátima on May 1.

