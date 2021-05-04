Catholic World News

Vatican Museums reopen to public after 3rd lockdown closure

May 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Museums Vatican Museums closed on March 9, 2020, and reopened on June 1; closed again on November 6, and reopened on February 1; and closed again on March 15.

