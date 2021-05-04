Action Alert!
SECOND WAVE! Only $22,821 left to raise to win a matching $50,000 grant! We're over halfway there: please help!
Catholic Culture Resources
Catholic Culture Resources
Catholic World News

Vatican Museums reopen to public after 3rd lockdown closure

May 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Museums Vatican Museums closed on March 9, 2020, and reopened on June 1; closed again on November 6, and reopened on February 1; and closed again on March 15.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.