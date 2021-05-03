Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal: priests deserve vaccine for ‘socially useful service’

May 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on ChiesadiMilano

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for Clergy has said that priests should be given priority for Covid vaccination because their pastoral service puts them in a “risk category” and they should be acknowledged as providing a “socially useful service.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!