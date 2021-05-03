Catholic World News

Pope Francis asks for prayers for peace in Myanmar

May 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Each of us turns to our mother in times of need and of difficulty,” the Pope said, “During this month we ask our Heavenly Mother to speak to the hearts of all those who have responsibility in Myanmar, so they may find the courage to walk the path of encounter, of reconciliation, and of peace.”

