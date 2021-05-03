Catholic World News

Abide in Christ: papal reflection on Sunday Gospel

May 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On May 2, Pope Francis devoted his Regina Caeli address to John 15:1-8, the Gospel reading of the Fifth Sunday of Easter. “Let us entrust ourselves to the intercession of the Virgin Mary,” the Pope concluded. “She always remained completely united to Jesus and bore much fruit. May she help us abide in Christ, in his love, in his word, to bear witness to the Risen Lord in the world.”

