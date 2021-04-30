Catholic World News

Vatican tribunals can judge cardinals, bishops, Pope rules

April 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has altered canon law, to allow cardinals and bishops to face charges before ordinary Vatican tribunals. Previously, canon law had stipulated that a bishop could be tried only by cardinals, in the Court of Cassation. In a motu proprio made public on April 30, Pope Francis explained that the change was made “to ensure the equality of all members of the Church... without privileges that date back to earlier times.” Earlier this week, in another bid to hold prelates accountable, the Pope had issued tough new rules for financial disclosure by all Vatican officials.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!