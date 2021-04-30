Catholic World News

Montana enacts Religious Freedom Restoration Act

April 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The legislation “requires the government to have a compelling reason to violate a person’s constitutional right to freedom of religion and to meet its goals in the least restrictive way possible,” the Associated Press reported.

