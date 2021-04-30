Catholic World News
Sledgehammer attack damages Guadalupe mural at California church
April 30, 2021
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: The church is located in Van Nuys, a suburb of Los Angeles.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!