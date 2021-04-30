Catholic World News

Louisiana bishop eliminates mask requirement at Masses

April 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on Houma Today

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Shelton Fabre of Houma-Thibodaux has left in place the dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!