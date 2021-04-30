Catholic World News

Without tourists, Medjugorje has turned into a ghost town

April 30, 2021

What is unique about Medjugorje is that the tourism of the pilgrimage industry is pretty much the only thing keeping the local economy afloat, according to the report in the Calvert Journal, an online magazine that covers Eastern Europe and Russia.

