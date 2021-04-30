Catholic World News

Patriarch Kirill speaks of offer to head opposition in 1990s

April 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on Interfax

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church since 2009, revealed that in the early 1990s, he was asked “to lead the [political] struggle against the hated regime.” He declined because it would compromise the Church’s mission to be “the house and spiritual mother to everyone if it identified itself with a specific political force and became a factor of political struggle.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!