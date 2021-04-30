Action Alert!
EASTER CHALLENGE! $25,681 left to raise in order to win a matching $50,000 grant! Please help us meet the Challenge!
Catholic Culture Overview
Catholic Culture Overview
Catholic World News

‘I will be with you,’ South Sudanese bishop-elect vows following murder attempt

April 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Three clergy are among the dozen people arrested for the attempted murder of Bishop-elect Christian Carlassare, who is recovering in a Kenyan hospital.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.