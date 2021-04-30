Catholic World News

‘I will be with you,’ South Sudanese bishop-elect vows following murder attempt

April 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Three clergy are among the dozen people arrested for the attempted murder of Bishop-elect Christian Carlassare, who is recovering in a Kenyan hospital.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!