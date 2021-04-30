Catholic World News

Pope calls on Venezuelans to be reconciled, serve one another

April 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a video message for the beatification of José Gregorio Hernández (1864-1919), a physician and Third Order Franciscan. The Pontiff named the new blessed the co-patron of the Peace Sciences Study Cycle at the Pontifical Lateran University.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!