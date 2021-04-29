Catholic World News

Church marks Day of Martyrdom of Polish Clergy

April 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Polish bishops' conference

CWN Editor's Note: On April 29, the Polish bishops’ conference is observing a National Day of Martyrdom of the Polish Clergy, in memory of the priests and religious who died in concentration camps during World War II. The date is the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Dachau, the prison where almost 3,000 Catholic priests and religious were imprisoned, and about 2,000 died.

