New Jersey attorney general sues township, alleging anti-Jewish zoning actions

April 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Jackson Township officials have “exercised their zoning authority to intentionally target Orthodox Jewish religious practices and rituals” and to “enact ordinances for the purpose of deterring Orthodox Jews from building and operating religious schools,” New Jersey’s attorney general charged.

