Wisconsin dioceses have concerns about attorney general’s new abuse investigation

April 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: We “do not understand the legal basis for the inquiry,” a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee said after Wisconsin’s attorney general announced a probe of the state’s dioceses. “We also question why only the Catholic Church is being singled out for this type of review when sexual abuse is a societal issue.”

