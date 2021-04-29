Catholic World News

‘Extreme and unjust’: Scotland’s bishops criticize Ireland’s ban on the celebration of Mass

April 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Recent developments that penalize the celebration of Holy Mass have been disturbing not only to the Irish Bishops’ Conference but also to the Bishops of Scotland,” the bishops said in their statement. We all recognize the need for restrictions to protect the common good of all people in a pandemic, but to enact legislation that criminalizes those who gather to celebrate Holy Mass is indeed extreme and unjust.”

